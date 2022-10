The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has picked up steam, with controversies, quarrels and all sorts of theories surrounding the Bigg Boss 16 contestants flying thick and fast. However, a recent development in the Bigg Boss house is surely going to leave all Bigg Boss fans absolutely gutted. As per word going around, Salman Khan, a name that's been synonymous with the realty show since years, will not be hosting the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 for a couple of weeks and the unavoidable reasons will leave fans completely dejected. There are further reports doing the rounds that Karan Johar has stepped in to replace him for some time.