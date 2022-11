Bigg Boss 16 has now made it to the top 10 Most-liked TV shows list. With every season, more and more popular faces are coming on board. In this season, stars like Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig and many more have entered the controversial show. All the stars are doing their best to gain the maximum footage. Shalin Bhanot has been ranting and demanding chicken due to his 'medical' reasons. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Salman Khan slamming Shalin Bhanot for the same.

Salman Khan will give a dose to Shalin Bhanot saying that he rants about it every time. Before sleeping, before the task and all the other time. The host says that Shalin should be focusing on winning the show and trophy rather than chicken. Salman even questioned Bigg Boss as to why the demands are being met. Shalin Bhanot was smiling while Salman Khan was talking to him and then the host asked him to stop smiling and said, "Aapka focus trophy par hona chahiye chicken par nahi stop smiling it is not funny it is bloody irritating."

On the other hand, Salman Khan also slammed Archana Gautam. She recently accused Bigg Boss of stealing her stuff. She shared that one of her bags have gone missing and created a ruckus over the same. She blamed Bigg Boss and said that her four bags have been stolen. Salman Khan got furious and questioned her what kind of people she is surrounded by? He said, "I don’t know what kind of people you make friendships with. We are not like those people who steal your clothes."

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

Even the last Weekend Ka Vaar was a heavy one as Salman Khan was in a angry mood. He slammed the contestants and even questioned Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship. He had reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta for their behaviour inside the big house.