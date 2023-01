Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam finally faces the brunt of Salman Khan this weekend ka vaar for her ugly fight with MC Stan. Stan was so frustrated with his fight with Archana that he voluntarily demanded for an exit. And in the latest promo, we see Salman Khan bashing Archana for her foul language. The superstar host reminded her that despite making her understand and several warnings she continues to speak filth, and this has made her, her enemy. Later we also so Salman questioning Stan if he feels he was right in his fight with Archana to which the rapper admits that he used bad language and should have refrained from doing so. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan is the happiest with Salman Khan bashing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in the Weekend Ka Vaar; calls him a rockstar

Watch the video of Salman Khan lashing out at Archana Gautam and telling her she has come on khairat in the show.

The viewers of the show are finally haling Salman for bashing Archana. One user commented, " Big Boss is a ONE man show……and that man Mr. Salmaan Khan". Another user said, " Fan ke bare mein bolegi or Kachara bolegi to kya stan chup betega … yahi baat ahar archana salman sir se bolti ki app kachare se aaye ho to salman bhai nahi bolte stan ki tarah".

Salman even reminded Archana that the only person who has come on charity in the show again is she and no one else and she should immediately stop using bad language in her fights or else the repercussions will be worse. Salman even warned her that he will make her ousted from the house if she continues being the same in the house. Now we will wonder if this affects Archana, and she will have a change of heart or if she continues to be what she is known for.