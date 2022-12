Bigg Boss 16: is seen losing his calm over Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan being abusive and threatening each other in their fights. Shalin even got mocked for his behaviour by SK, where the superstar host imitated him, and it was one visual treat. While talking about MC Stan Salman questioned him about the abuse and the rapper immediately apologised for his behaviour. In the promo, you can see Salman is done with their regular fights and this time we wonder if he will take strong action against both of them. The last time when MC Stan got physical and abusive with Shalin he was eliminated for four weeks.

Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into a fight during the nominations task and Stan threatened him to get beaten by his people when he will be out this threat the rapper left Shalin's parents extremely stressed and they shared a keep to Bigg Boss over training the concern about the safety of their son. Salman Khan asks both Shalin and MC Stan to recreate the scene and fight in front of him, while Shalin, as usual, dies a bit of overacting and this makes Salmn even more aggressive while making them understand.

Salman Kahn has been receiving a lot of appreciation for beautifully hosting the show over the years, We have often seen the superstar managing difficult situations among the constants. And this time the tough nut to crack in the show is MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. While talking about the elimination, this week there will be no elimination as Ankit Gupta is out of the house already based on less contribution voted by the inmate of the house. However, his exit has made the fans mighty upset and they are trending n Twitter with #NOBIGGBOSSWITHOUTANKITGUPTA.