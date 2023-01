Salman Khan is an integral part of Bigg Boss. The host and dost adds charm to the controversial show. Even during Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan and his Weekend Ka Vaar specials get the maximum TRPs. Well, but here is a sad piece of information for all Salman Khan fans. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Salman Khan will be replaced by Farah Khan as the host of the show for two weeks. We all know that Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension and it seems Salman Khan has some prior work commitments. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans upset as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contender to be Bigg Boss 16 finalist; Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil accepts marriage

As reported by The Khabri, Salman Khan will not be hosting the show until the grand finale. He will return to host the finale episode of the show. Until then, will take over Bigg Boss 16 as is no more in the show. In the past, Farah Khan has been the host of the show as she is a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan has projects like Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 to work on. He seems to have just passed on the responsibility to Farah for a few weeks and he will return to the show.

Check out The Khabri's tweet below:

Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16

As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore untill Finale, Now

Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house.#Salman will host #GrandFinale — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 16, 2023

Farah Khan had last entered Bigg Boss 16 house during the family week to meet brother Sajid Khan. They had an emotional moment as they cried hard upon meeting. Sajid Khan stepped out of Bigg Boss 16 house last Sunday. He took a voluntary exit as the shooting for his new movie 100 percent is going to begin. It is after a gap of four years that Sajid Khan will be back on the sets of a film as a director.