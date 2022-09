A lot has been speculated about the salary of Salman Khan this year for Bigg Boss 16. Finally, at the launch of the new season of Bigg Boss today, 26th September, Salman debunked all the rumours, stating, “If I got this amount (₹1000 crore), then I wouldn't work in my life. I mean it. It's not even one-fourth of it. But, even if I got it, I have too many expenses like lawyer fees, my lawyers fees are very high. So, there's that. And what y'all don't realise when the media and fan clubs circulate these stories is that the income tax also notices all this and then questions can be raised on me.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan will also play the game this time? Actor reveals how he will deal with contestants

Salman Khan addresses rumours of him not hosting Bigg Boss 16

Another rumour doing the rounds prior to the Bigg Boss 16 promo being released was of Salman Khan not returning as host. When quizzed about it by Gauahar Khan, who anchored the launch even of the new season of Bigg Boss, the superstar responded, "I get irritated and tell them, I'm not doing it (hosting Bigg Boss). But, they (the channel) don't have anybody else, so they have to come to me. Otherwise, if they had an option, they'd never come to me. I'd never go to myself for these things. So, I don't blame them when these articles circulate."

Bigg Boss 16 first contestant Abdu Roziq

Social media star Abdu Rozik, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, and will be seen making his Bollywood debut later this year alongside Salman Khan himself in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was officially confirmed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 by the host himself at the same event. It'll be very interesting to see how the little fellow gets along with all the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.