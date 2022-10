Bigg Boss 16 is getting dramatic every day. The dramatic nominations this week saw names of contestants like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Salman Khan is not happy with the participants. He has said that as everyone has nominated Abdu the fact that he has a lot of fans and shall not leave the house, the singer is leaving the house. Salman gave an order to Abdu to come out of the house immediately. Abdu is seen standing from his place with a sad face.

Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia cannot believe the truth and Nimrit is seen breaking down into tears. She even tries to stop Abdu. Earlier, Salman had revealed that Abdu was the only contestant in the Bigg Boss show who was playing the game without any filter. He has not done any arguments in the show till now. He has not gotten into any arguments on the show till now and his points are conveyed in front of the audience. When he was upset with Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam, his anger and sadness were seen clearly by all.

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik leaving Bigg Boss 16 house.

Salman on the other hand is also seen giving a taunt to and saying that Abdu's calm nature is working for the fans as he knows where and how to react. He knows about the changing dynamics in the Bigg Boss house and Abdu is not someone who likes to change. Reportedly, as per a report by the Khabri channel which is a Bigg Boss fan account, Abdu will not leave the show as no evictions took place this week. Meanwhile, Ankit is calm but that part of him is creating chaos in his own game as he is not standing out as a participant. Salman even thanked Abdu for not listening to Archana's piece of advice about being angry and doing things that were right for him.