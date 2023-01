Bigg Boss 16: lashes Shalin, not for using foul language for Tina Datta and the latter defends himself by saying that she brought his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur into their fight and that is harming his reputation. Salman Khan yells at Shalin and tells him that only he is responsible for his reputation and even informs him that he knows a lot about him and his ex-wife Dalljiet but he has refrained to speak about it in public. And this statement by Salman Khan leaves Shalin stunned and he chooses to kill his mum. Well, the promo only shows this much part and now but will be interesting to see if Shalin has an answer to Salman Khan's revelation.

Watch the video of Salman Khan lashing out at Shalin Bhanot and exposing him that he knows the truth related to his wife Dalljiet Kaur

Meanwhile few fans of Shalin enjoyed the tamasha that he did in the last night's episode.

Shalin Bhanot has lost his calm after 15 weeks in the show, and in last night's episode, one witnessed him threatening Bigg Boss to reveal the MG's of the contestants of he doe not go off the grid, while Bigg Boss continuously asked him if he needs to talk to the psychiatrist. While in the promos we didn't see Salman Khan bashing Shalin over the same and for that one has to wait to watch tonight's episode Weekend Ka Vaar.