Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan has faced the brunt of on social media for being the host of the Bigg Boss show for 10 years now and every time he says he will quit next year but he comes back for his fans. And this time again the superstar is facing a lot of backlash for slamming Sumbul Touqeer and calling her obsessed with the 40-year-old actor is not going down with the Imlie fame fans and the viewers of the show. They called this Weekend Ka Vaar boring and claimed that seems like Salman didn't watch this week's episode and hence he only blamed Sumbul for everything and very nicely shifted the focus from Shalin and MC Stan's fight to Sumbul's character.

Salman is blind. Host bann ne se pehle kabhi ye v sign kar liya karo ki "mai clip acche se dekhunga " without ignoring anything JANTA STAND WITH SUMBUL — Sriya (@SriyaGhosh2) November 18, 2022

All this drama for nothing ? shalin is back with tina. Hugging, cuddling and even salman is enjoying now. Such a time waste all this has been. Insabme kata sirf sumbul ka?#bb16 #priyankit#WeekendKaVaar — Ankit ? (@not_ur_nemesis) November 19, 2022

I'm not #SumbulTouqueerKhan Fan I'm From #PriyankaPaltan but The Way #SalmanKhan? ne Iski Ijjat ki Dhajjiyan udai hai on National Television Just For TRP It's really Disgusting to Watch ?

SHAME ON YOU COLORS AND SALMAN BB16 THE PRIYANKIT SHOW#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/ZvenobD65E — mr Khan (@mr_sany_) November 19, 2022

Sumbul cried and said " yeh bahut galat hai mere man me kabhi kuchh galat nahi thha " Sumbul has guts to take stand even against Salman ? DON'T CRY GIRL..THIS JOURNEY MAKES YOU STRONG AND YOU'LL COME BACK LIKE SHERANI. STAY STRONG SUMBUL#BiggBoss16#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/AIskqNLc7q — SUMBUL KHAN TEAM ❤️ (@SumbulKhanTeam) November 19, 2022

Salman doesn't read a script. And we supposed to take this seriously. ?#AnkitGupta #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 — ????? ? (@Reene343) November 19, 2022

Salman Khan in the show expressed his concern for Sumbul and asked her that she should maintain her distance from Shalin while the actor reconciled with Tina Datta and happily shifted towards her without taking any stand for his friend Sumbul as he claims.