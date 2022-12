Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been evicted from Salman Khan's show and her fans are extremely disappointed, while in yesterday's Friday Ka Vaar we saw how Salman Khan asked Tian if something is bothering her after he mocked her taking Zhu Zhu's and her manager's name in the house. Salman even said that why her manager is forcing her to have a love angle with Shalin Bhanot n the house and has been reminded that she is a strong individual and can play solo. Tina was even warned by Salman that she is being sued by Shalin in the house. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more

Salman then even gave an example of Sumbul Touqeer and how she backed out after the superstar warned her that there is a love triangle seen. Sumbul fans are extremely proud of their girl and call it Karma after what happened with Tina in the house. Sumbul has managed to shine after the horrible episode that happened to her and she was termed as obsessed over Shalin, Fahmaan Khan's entrance into the house too changed her game.

And this is what my girl #SumbulTouqeerKhan has EARNED in this house ??????#SalmanKhan giving an example of SUMBUL and how she overcame this entire situation and how TUNA herself was after SUMBUL. ??? Guys Aren’t KARMA amazing????????? #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #SumbulSquad pic.twitter.com/2hG7S1SnoC — k. (@karishmaokay) December 9, 2022

Man I just love salman and sumbul bond so much????? the way Salman called Sumbul entertaining after Vikas called her boring ??>>>>>>>>#BB16 #SalmanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/dgn72QgdCZ — k. (@karishmaokay) December 9, 2022

Tina was seen breaking down a few times in the house and it shows that she is emotionally affected. While reports suggest that Tina will make her return to the house anytime soon, her fans are unhappy with her eviction and her trending NO BB without Tina.