Of late, the entire conversation around the TV world has been surrounding Bigg Boss such is the crazy for arguably India's biggest reality show of all time. And with Bigg Boss 16 officially being launched yesterday, 27th September, the excitement for the reality TV show has augmented manifold, with every little detail being kept an eye on by its legions of fans. With the good, there's always a bit of bad and ugly, too, and superstar host Salman Khan himself attested to this at the Bigg Boss 16 launch event, when he categorically stated what irks him the most about Bigg Boss contestants on the show.

Salman Khan reveals what makes him truly angry on Bigg Boss

When the, Gauahar Khan, who anchored the launch event, quizzed Salman Khan about what makes him truly made on the show, Bhai replied, "It does piss me off when people go beyond their limits, I do get angry when they cross their line. The audience only see what we show during that 1 hour, but there's a lot we edit. They don't see what happens behind the scenes. Sometimes, some contestants really cross all limits, and it's my job to control them. I sometimes tend to get really angry on them when they cross their line, and a lot of that is not shown."

Bigg Boss 16 first contestant Abdu Roziq and promo

Social media star Abdu Rozik, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, and will be seen making his Bollywood debut later this year alongside Salman Khan himself in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was officially confirmed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 by the host himself at the same event. It'll be very interesting to see how the little fellow gets along in the Bigg Boss house with all the other contestants.