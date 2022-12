Bigg Boss 16: will be seen schooling over his mockery with on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia l's birthday where he wrote, 'I Love Tati' on his back and this joke didn't went down well with the viewers, Abdu's fans and more and they strongly condemned over it. And now this Friday we will see Salman Khan taking Sajid Khan's case over the same. But netizens are not convinced and have been taking a dig at the superstar and asking if he is really bashing Sajid Khan? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's agency condemns Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer's 'I love tatti' prank; questions makers over morally incorrect footage

Salman Khan was only seen schooling Sajid and telling him that he too didn't like the joke and at what cost did he do it. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu's cost at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes. Netizens remind Salman Khan how he actually bashes other contestants in the house compared to Sajid Khan and picks him for being convenient with his favourites. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik wins hearts with his fighter's attitude in the ration task; fans praise Sumbul Touqeer's gesture [Read Tweets]

Anyone who goes against Nim will be bashed. That’s it. M so done with bb.. They seriously have a problem with PriyAnkit, their scenes r deliberately cut and it’s so evident, I don’t know what’s their problem bt it’s so clear how they cut PriyAnkit scenes. — Shehnaz Begum (@ShehnazzBegum45) December 15, 2022

You call this bashing! Someone put videos where rubina, asim, Umar used to get bashed by Salman.. this is what you guys calling bashing?! Shame on all of yous.. — Sunna Khan (@SunnaKhan4) December 15, 2022

Isko bashing bolte hai ? ?? — Sia (@anytimegorgeous) December 15, 2022

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since more than 10 years now and every year the superstar is picked by the viewers for being baised with some or the other contestants, but the superstar has always been equal with everyone , yes after coming out of the house he definitely favours the contestants he likes and the classic example is Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan CANNOT be evicted before THIS date due to a DEAL with the makers? [HOT SCOOP]