Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a major breakdown when got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Ankit was voted out by the housemates and it was a very heartbreaking moment for Priyanka. On Shanivaar Ka Vaar, will be seen taking Priyanka's class and bash her for her hypocrisy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's fans are upset with his eviction, call it a 'biased decision' [Watch Video]

In the latest promo, Salman can be seen questioning Priyanka over her decision to refrain from pressing the buzzer to save Ankit over losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. He asks her how she is not similar to that of others who have done the same thing in the past. Priyanka says that she did not want to sacrifice her friendship, which leaves Salman baffled. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta NOT eliminated due to lack of contribution in the house; here's the TRUTH behind his ouster

Salman then tells her that after all the seasons of the show, he has finally met one contestant who is a goddess and known for her 'mahanta'. He then asks the housemates to worship her. In the next slide, all the housemates can be seen falling on Priyanka's feet. Salman then asks Priyanka how fair is to say that what she does is right and when others do the same suddenly it becomes wrong. Priyanka remains tight-lipped. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta eliminated due to lack of contribution? Here's what his ouster will mean for the show, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and other contestants

Viewers felt that the makers deliberately target Priyanka and Ankit on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Many people called the show biased and slammed Salman for taking Priyanka's class like the housemates who are often seen getting into a heated argument with her inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been pronounced as the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season. She will now be given a chance to shoot an ad with Shraddha Kapoor and also earn Rs 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ankit has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Since voting lines were closed this week, housemates had to give one name of a contestant for having the least contribution in the show. In this week's nomination, apart from Ankit, Tina Datta and were nominated too.