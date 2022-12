Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan has been making headlines ever since he openly threatened co-contestant Shalin Bhanot in the house to get beaten by his gang of people after he comes out of the show. And this anger threat of the rapper has even left Shalin's parents damn concerned and they even addressed it with a fearful statement claiming that they are extremely worried about their son. And now Shalin Bhanot's fans want Salman Khan to take charge and slam MC Stan for this open threat as earlier when these things happened the superstar host strongly lashed out at the other contestants from different seasons. And this time the viewers and the fans of the show are waiting for Friday and see if Salman lashes out at MC Stan or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents address open death threats from MC Stan - 'We are worried about our son and family's safety'

Pic-1: #MCStan Age-23 Promote Smoking....How can such people become someone's role model? Pic-2: #ShalinBhanot focus on his health....Society needs person like him. So he is a clear winner not the PIC-1 person Like For PIC-2 #BiggBoss16 #bb16 pic.twitter.com/Y0dwWl0efS — Ajay Shukla (@AjayShukla468) December 19, 2022

It's 2nd time Stan despite getting warning frm @BiggBoss & Salman in Week7 4 same thing,had vi0lently charged at Sha wid Intent to hu®t again Whom are u supporting in today's fight? RT?:Sha-Tina

Like❤️:MC#shalinBhanot #ShalinKiSena #TinaDatta #TribeTina #mcstan#shatina pic.twitter.com/kF1iE4DJ7c — Aujla Sahab ? (@aujlaSahab_) December 20, 2022

While MC Stan's fans have erupted in huge support of him and are lashing out at Shalin for abusing his mother in the fight and that is the reason Stan lost his cool. Will Shalin also face the harsh brunt of Salman Khan in this weekend ka vaar? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan questions the reality of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's friendship; 'Ye kaisi dosti hai'