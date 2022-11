Bigg Boss 16 viewers are seeing how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and are being schooled by makers. They have been told repeatedly that Ankit Gupta is not vocal enough. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was in tears after the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode where told her to leave Ankit Gupta alone and let him play his own game. Now, a source told us that Salman Khan is quite impressed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The birdie said that he told the makers that he would like to have a word with the two. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on this whole matter.

A source told us, "Salman Khan did not like this whole narrative being pushed out that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a dominating woman. He wanted Ankit Gupta to understand that his silence is being taken as submissiveness when it is not the case. Inside the house, the relationship of PriyAnkit is being discussed a lot with some calling her a bossy girl, troublesome would-be bahu and so on." The superstar apparently wanted Ankit Gupta to realise that he needs to end this talk of Priyanka being a controlling woman The source further said, "Salman Khan really likes them. He understands that their feelings are very deep. He wants Ankit to realise his real feelings so that Priyanka can get that support. Also, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being a girl gets more flak which is unfair."

Does Salman Khan adore the duo as much as he liked SidNaaz i.e. the iconic duo of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The source says, "We cannot say that. He adored them. Salman likes the two a lot. He will be happy if they realise their feelings and come together in the truest sense." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were the leads of Udaariyaan and it seems they did not talk for five months before they came on the show.