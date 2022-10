Salman Khan has become a very integral part of Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the reality show for ages and now he has become synonymous with the show. There are many who watch Bigg Boss 16 only for Salman Khan. However, the Dabangg Khan did not appear over the last Weekend Ka Vaar. He was replaced by Karan Johar for just two episodes. It was being reported that Dabangg Khan was suffering from Dengue and hence, he could not shoot the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. But now he has recovered.

Salman Khan to be back as host of Bigg Boss 16

who had been away undergoing treatment for Dengue has now recovered and he will be shooting for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 soon. Given that there are changes in the show timing, Weekend Ka Vaar now happens over Friday and Saturday. Salman Khan has recovered fully as he was also spotted at his brother-in-law 's birthday party held two days ago. Salman went missing from big Diwali parties but he made sure to attend Aayush's birthday party. Last week, had taken over as the host. He had slammed Gautam Vig for making remarks and tarnishing Soundarya Gautam's image. He even stated that he finds their relationship 'fake' and it was all over entertainment news.

This week, a lot has already unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer have had major fights and their friendship has gone kaput. Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also had a fight and Soundarya Sharma made some nasty comments.

Bigg Boss gives a new task

The Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been given a task now. The house has been divided into girls hostel and boys hostel. is the security guard of men's hostel while Archana Gautam is the warden of women's hostel.