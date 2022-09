It's that time of the year again. The time when the television world comes to a standstill because India's biggest reality TV show of all time, Bigg Boss, returns. This year, Bigg Boss 16 was launched in a truly grand fashion with the show's superstar host Salman Khan Colors TV organising a grand event at the prestigious Taj Land End Hotel, Bandra, Mumbai, befitting the stature of both the actor and the TV series, which was attended by mammoth contingent of the media. Now, we've already been hearing talk of Bigg Boss going for an all-new format this time around, which Salman finally addressed a the launch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Roziq is the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan show; check details

Salman Khan reveals his plans for Bigg Boss 16 contestants

When the event's anchor, Gauahar Khan, quizzed Salman Khan if he too will participate in Bigg Boss 16 as per the new format, the superstar replied, "I've always played this game and will continue playing this game always. Earlier, when Bigg Boss began, people would play their real game. In later seasons, people though they understood the game, started being less real, and started playing their own tricks, coming with their preset mindsets, bullying others. My job will be to be even stricter with the ones who're not being real and to teach the ones bullying a lesson."

Bigg Boss 16 first contestant Abdu Roziq

Social media star Abdu Rozik, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, and will be seen making his Bollywood debut later this year alongside Salman Khan himself in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was officially confirmed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 by the host himself at the same event.

Bigg Boss 16 start date and where to watch

The latest season of Bigg Boss will begin from 1st October onward. It's set to air on Colors TV channel and will also stream simultaneously daily on Voot OTT platform, with Salman Khan hosting as usual on the weekends.