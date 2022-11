Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a better season than Bigg Boss 15. The current lot of contestants are showing far greater involvement. Fans have noticed that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is seeing steady TRPs despite the fact that there are hardly any tasks. It has been a month but there has not been a single tough task inside the house. Talking about it, Bigg Boss 13 was the OG blockbuster season with unfiltered contestants, some truly tough tasks and the overload of competitive spirit. Bigg Boss 14 and 15 also had weekly games that led to fights. But there is nothing of that sort to far in Bigg Boss 16. Here is a look at what is working for the show.

Are Bigg Boss 16 contestants the most toxic?

It has been a month but neutral fans are not able to find a single favourite. Yes, there are some with existing fan bases like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but that is about it. There are many who feel this is one of the most toxic lots ever. The incident on 's birthday kind of proved it. It is a fact that negative mindsets work for the show, and Bigg Boss 16 is proof.

Bigg Boss 16 folks are kings of kitchen content

With people fighting non-stop over food and ration, it looks like there is no need to deliver action from the activity area. Every day there are fights over chicken, flour, adrak and what not. This lot of contestants do not leave a single chance to let go off fights. We can safely say that Bigg Boss 16 has maximum contestants who are pros at jumping into fights.

Bigg Boss 16 is all about couples Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot

If you see comments on Bigg Boss 16 on Twitter, there are many who are slamming it as a cheaper version of Love School or Splitsvilla. Quite a bit of the daily telecast is dedicated to the relationship of these two 'couples'. Makers are being called out for destroying the image and legacy of Bigg Boss. So far, the channel has turned a deaf ear. People are comparing with Bigg Boss Marathi where the competitive spirit has reached its zenith.

Some other factors have worked too. People like Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik came out of the syllabus and are being liked immensely due to various reasons. Others like Sumbul Touqeer fans have loyal fans who are watching despite their favourite's not-so-exciting journey so far. There is a consensus that this current lot has immense potential. Let the makers bring on some tasks elevating the season!