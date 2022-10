Bigg Boss 16 has been going good so far. The overall TRPs of the show are 1.5, which is decent. Also, some contestants are trending organically on social media which proves that there is some genuine viewership for the show. Of late, we are hearing how Hasbullah Magomedov, who is Abdu Rozik's arch rival in the UFC ring might come in as a wild card on Bigg Boss 16. In case, the makers do manage to bring in Hasbullah from Dubai, viewers will go crazy over the cute rivalry of Abdu Rozik and him. But it seems he cannot speak Hindi at all, and it is not happening soon.

A source told us that the makers will bring in the first wild cards in the coming week. It seems is all set to be back as the channel feels she has good potential. The other name is that of Riddhima Pandit. The TV actress was a part of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. There were rumors of her joining from the start of the season but that did not happen. It is being said that these two ladies might make a joint entry on the show. It is Manya Singh who is most likely to be evicted from 's show.

Fans really liked Sreejita De on the show. The gorgeous actress came across as pretty opinionated, which works in Bigg Boss. As of now, the five contestants who are ruling are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Gautam Vig. A couple of love angles have already started on the show. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's blooming love story has been termed as fake by netizens. Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's equation is not that appealing either. While the current lot looks involved in the game, the makers hope to pick up momentum.