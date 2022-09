Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss is back. The actor who is busy with the shooting of his next movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ will be hosting the 16th season of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not just Fahmaan Khan but Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer too will be part of Salman Khan's show?

Fans have been patiently waiting for a confirmation related to the premiere date of the show. Lately, a promo that was dropped by Colors showed Salman Khan giving out details related to Bigg Boss 16. Fans started speculating that the show will begin soon with its new season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Harshad Chopda to quit Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai for Salman Khan's show? Truth is OUT

Media reports floating online suggest that the show will premiere during October first week. The makers will launch the show with a new theme and the participants will be showcased on Saturday, October 1 Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS how he was connected to late Sidharth Shukla and how 'Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of the Bigg Boss winner

Advertisement

As per reports floating online Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 14 fame will also be seen joining Salman for the opening episode.

The makers of the show have already given a sneak peek into what one needs to look forward to this season. The promo featured Salman Khan, who informed the audiences that this time, Bigg Boss shall also play the game with the participants.

Watch teaser of Bigg Boss 16 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The Instagram post read, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki". There have been many contestants who have been rumoured to have joined in this season. There have been speculations that Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, would be a part of the show. It is also being reported that , would also be seen in the show.

Stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Azim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, late actor Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and became famous after appearing in the hit show Bigg Boss. Everyone's eyes are now on the new season. What are your expectations from Bigg Boss 16?