Well, the TRPs are here and there is good news for all Bigg Boss 16 fans. This season is proving to be a far more successful one than Bigg Boss 15 so far. The overall TRP is 1.8, which is very good. This is from the period of November 5 to 11. This has been reported by the handle Gossips TV. The highest rated episode has been the one between Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam. People will remember how they had a fight as she refused to do duty. Angry Abdu Rozik had stormed out of the garden area throwing away his mike. Archana Gautam did not stop, and told everyone that she sees him like a competitor. Now, it is evident that these two are the TRP getters of the season along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

The episodes that got immense traction were the fight between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the popat comment. But the highest TRPs are on the days when Archana Gautam was told to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house (1.7) and the mega fight between Abdu Rozik and her. The model actress and politician from North India has hit all the right buttons. As of now, people see her as a lone wolf on the show. Archana Gautam is not scared of anyone. She did not hesitate to fight with Sajid Khan whom the house holds in high esteem.

Abdu Rozik is leading in all the popularity charts. The makers must be super pleased with the ratings. Out of others, the episodes with good content of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta is getting good traction. Fans adore the Udaariyaan couple. Salman Khan told Abdu Rozik that viewers liked his angry side when he fought with Archana Gautam. Well, he clearly understood what people are liking. Let there be some good tasks and the ratings will go even higher.

Talking about other shows, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tied once again at 2.8. There are three shows with ratings of 2.2 which are Faltu, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yeh Hai Chahatein has come down to 2.