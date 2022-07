One reality show that everyone waits for every year is Bigg Boss. This year, we will get to watch the 16th season of the show, and already there are many speculations about the contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be returning as the host of the show, and now, other updates about the show are trending on social media. Reportedly, the theme of Bigg Boss 16 will be aqua, and an Instagram user has shared a few pictures claiming that these are the sets of the show. An Instagram user named Khabri Lal shared the pictures and wrote, “Bb16 Aqua Theme 1st Look.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt OPENS UP about being judged and trolled for getting pregnant soon after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Well, it is not confirmed whether these are the actual pictures of Bigg Boss 16 sets or not. But, we are sure that the fans of the show are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the theme. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan FINALLY breaks his silence about not clashing with Yash's KGF 2

The makers have not yet confirmed which celebrities will be seen in Bigg Boss 16, but there’s a buzz in the entertainment news that , , Tina Datta, , Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora are approached for the show. Last year, Arjun Bijlani had confirmed that he might do Bigg Boss 15, but later he had opted out of the show. It will be interesting to see whether he will be seen in BB16 or not. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera to Alia Bhatt in RRR; actresses who were reduced to mere props in films and more

Bigg Boss 15 received good response especially because of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , and her ex-husband Ritesh. Tejasswi won the show, and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up. was also a participant in Bigg Boss 15, and everyone had thought that she might win it. However, that didn’t happen.

Bigg Boss is a show that’s known for fights and love stories, and every year audience eagerly waits for it.