Bigg Boss season 16 has kept viewers hooked on the reality show. The show has grabbed attention with its constant controversies and ugly fights. manages to turn heads in style with his hosting skills. Tiger 3 actor Salman took Bigg Boss to a whole new level. Bigg Boss show was hosted by , , and .

According to TellyChakkar reports, Pathaan actor and Ram Setu actor were offered to host Bigg Boss. But, the handsome hunks of Bollywood seem to have declined the offer who the reasons are known best to them.

Reportedly, then the Bigg Boss 16 makers approached Salman Khan to host the season. Salman is one of the most famous hosts and has been running every season of Bigg Boss successfully. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori have been nominated this week for eviction. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit and Gautam got into a fight. The two turned enemies and left everyone shocked with their fights.