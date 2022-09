Bigg Boss 16 has just got one more confirmed name. It looks like Shaleen Bhanot has been confirmed for the show. The actor is known for a number of shows on TV. This means that there could be three people from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 could be on the show. Shivin Narang is already confirmed for the same. We have seen him on a number of shows but he became very popular after Beyhadh 2. Shaleen Bhanot has done web shows and movies too. He is also known to have a temper. Let us see if he brings in the dose of masala that is sorely lacking in the past couple of seasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla, Dolly Bindra and more; a look at the angriest celebs on Salman Khan's show from previous seasons

He has been offered the show in the past too. In fact, they wanted him in Bigg Boss 13 where Dalljiet Kaur was present. As we know, she is his ex wife. The couple separated after a tumultuous marriage. While everything is fine now, the did go through a nasty phase. As of now, the line-up is more tilted in favour of women. We have the likes of Ridhima Pandit, Kanika Mann, Sanaya Irani, Prakruti Mishra, Tina Dattaa and others.

The show will start from October 1. It seems the members will enter the house on September 28, 2022. Bigg Boss 16 has kind of a low buzz as compared to other seasons. Salman Khan is making a comeback as the host and the news suggest that he has taken a pay cut. Fans of Shaleen Bhanot should be happy to see him on the show after a long wait.