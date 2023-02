Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the top five contestants of the show. The ultimate fight is between these five to win the trophy. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was in the top 6 got eliminated due to audience voting and now the top 5 are fighting to make it to the last. Today, we will see the media entering the Bigg Boss 16 house to grill the contestants. All 5 will be subjected to some explosive questions. Amidst this, a fight will break out between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Has MC Stan upstaged buddy Shiv Thakare just before the grand finale? Here's what we know

Entertainment News: Shalin and MC Stan at loggerheads

Shalin will be irked as MC Stan will poke and make some hand gestures while he is answering a question. Shalin would be asked about his masterstroke - whether it was his bond or breakup with Tina Datta. He will try to explain and justify his actions and MC Stan will make some hand gestures. In front of the media, Shalin Bhanot will rudely ask MC Stan to stop. Later, they will get into a fight. MC Stan will ask Shalin to not play the victim card and portray people in a different light. Shiv Thakare will intervene as the fight will escalate. He will stop them from getting into a physical fight. In the past, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot have fought with each other over Tina Datta.

MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot have been at a war for quite some time now. Once, Shalin Bhanot stated that Shiv Thakare deserves to be in the game more than MC Stan and that did not go down well with the rapper. He was in tears and questioned Shalin Bhanot as to why he is portraying him lower than him?

Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot are also not on good terms. Shalin called Shiv a 'bully' and since then they have been at loggerheads.