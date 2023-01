Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants are ruling the headlines. Top stars from TV and film industry are stuck in a big house for months and now everyone seems to be losing their patience. It is the game of survival and thus, friendships change at a blink of an eye. The latest friendship to go kaput is that of Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the latest promo, we see Priyanka taunting Shalin Bhanot with Tina Datta's name as they discuss about the nominations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aka Sakha-Sakhi friendship to fall apart? Latter asks him to throw tantrums infront of Tina Datta

Entertainment news: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot become the next target of the house

Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary discuss about the upcoming nominations. Both Tina and Shalin accept that they are scared of nominations and would do anything to be safe. They clearly state that they would go to any length to keep themselves safe from nominations. Priyanka then taunts Shalin Bhanot. She says that Shalin is confusing people as he keeps changing as per the situation. She says that he is thinking only about himself and nobody else. Shalin Bhanot loses his calm once again and this time throughs a comb. Priyanka Chahar is shocked but she gives it back to him. She says that Shalin should show is tantrums and anger to Tina as only she will tolerate it. "Don't you dare do all these violent acts with me. Do all this in front of Tina Datta only she can handle all this," she says.

Later, Tina and Shalin do not take each other's names during the nomination and the whole ration of the house is taken away. Housemates are furious and how over Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The two of them become the targets of the housemates. Tina justifies herself and says that she is okay staying hungry for a week. Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer get mighty furious and there is a great commotion in the house.

Will housemates survive without any ration? Will there be a change in the game? Let's wait and watch.