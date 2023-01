Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship change every week and it's been more than 3 months now till date, their real relationship of them is not out as they do not know what they are up to. And now this viral video of them getting intimate at MC Stan's concert in the house is leaving netizens laughing and how. The latest promo of the show is out, and it shows the entire inmates of the house mocking their fake love. Right from MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is calling their relationship fake as they are called into the confession room to give their opinion about their so-called relationship. Also Read - Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta to Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz and more Bigg Boss contestants who turned into foes

Watch the video of house inmates targeting Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and calling their love fake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

We have witnessed over the months of Tina and Shalin getting back together over their convenience and many have commented about the fake love and from day one Tina and Shalin are shamed for indulging together, now we wonder if this open mocking will once again affect their relationship or not. We wonder that now the next target to get evicted from the house is Shalin Bhanot as the same way has also been removed from the house, he was often picked for playing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and never had an individual game.

Shalin and Tina are strong players individually but their love angle is not working for them and they have been warned many times about the same, but still they continue with their fake love, but this time it's gone way beyond and they have become a shame in the house, we wonder how Runa will react, will she like always blame Shalin?