Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have come out as the first couple in Bigg Boss 16 house. While their love angle is not being favoured in the hair and many feel that they just doing for the cameras, even viewers have the same vibe about their relationship. The viewers have been strongly slamming Shalin and Tina for creating the fake love angle as this is the most that works in the BB house. But seems like this time the viewers will not fall for it as they are aware taut how lovebirds get separated after they exit from the show and the latest example is Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. They called it quits soon after they left the Bigg Boss house.

And right now Shalin and Tina's love is on the radar of the viewers and they call it fake. Take a look at how the social media users are slamming the couple for creating a fake love story.

BollywoodLife also created a poll asking the fans to share their opinion if they feel their love is real or fake? While the poll result is out and fans and Bollywoodlife viewers feel that their love story is fake.

Clearly their love angle is exposed and we wonder if they take a U turn or continue with their strategy. While in the Weekend Ka Vaar you will see Sumbul's father slamming Shalin for making fun of her daughter along with Tina Datta. Shalin folds his hand in apology, while the internet is divided with this kind of spoon feeding to Sumbul. SUmbul's closeness with Shalin didn't go down well with her fans and more.