Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's romance has been brewing day after day in the house and this latest promo of the lovebirds in the house show doing a romantic dance and has created a lot of excitement among the fans as they find it extremely fake, and they cannot dig over Sumbul Touqeer's reaction as they claim that even they know its a fake love story. The inmates of house reaction are just epic and you cannot miss in the promo.

Watch the video of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's romantic dance that brings them a lot of criticism online as the viewers find it FAKE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

One user commented, " Sumbul n shiv expression made it clear ki Kitna fake Hai yr". ANother user wrote, " Sabse fake love story inki hi lgti hai...aur bigg Boss aur karan johar saundarya Gautam ko bol rhe ki unka fake lgta ha q qki Tina aur shaleen jyada famous hai isiliye aur Gautam saundarya nhi..".

Shalin and Tina’s romance in the house is gaining a lot of love in the house while the viewers are not very happy and calling it pure fake love story. Shalin and Tina have emerged as the strongest players in the house and they very well know how to stay in the game. Be it fake or real but the love story has managed them to keep in the news and that is what Bigg Boss is all about. While apart from Shalin and Tina, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's romance too is the most highlighted one in the house. These contestants have learned it that creating fake love story in the house will make them survive. However some love stories are REAL and the classic example is Karan Kundrra and Tina Datta.