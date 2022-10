Bigg Boss 16 viewers have noticed how the housemates seem to be keen to play Love School as much as Bigg Boss. This season we already have bonds like Shalin Bhanot - Tina Datta, Tina Datta - Gautam Vig, Gautam Vig - Soundarya Sharma, Soundarya Sharma - MC Stan and what not. Bigg Boss 16 fans also got annoyed when they saw that Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's love angle was being played out. Many felt that the Imlie actress was not romantically interested in Shalin Bhanot but people played the angle to just create content. Even Tina Datta said that Sumbul Touqeer looked a bit too interested in Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to Sumbul Touqeer; take a look at the STRONGEST contestants of the show who will make to the end

Now, a video has come where we can see Shalin Bhanot asking Sumbul Touqeer if she liked him in the videos. Yesterday, two videos were shot inside the house. One was made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and the other by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He asks her Main Kaisa Lag Raha Tha, Sumbul Touqeer's response will have you in splits. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta exposes Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's love angle; netizens laud his bravery [View Tweets]

Dafaq was he expecting her to say ???? — Sanj•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) October 12, 2022

Uncle ji ?????? — SriyaA (@Rozyin1) October 12, 2022

Abe yaar khud kya Ranbir Kapoor samajh raha hai Abe uncle dimag kharab kar raha hai bhai isko sillbata phek ke marna chahiye archana ki? — Geetanjali swain (@Geetanjaliswa19) October 12, 2022

Sumbul man hi man keh rahi hai chu...... Lag Raha tha ek dum .sale

Nalla Buddha nakli aadmi ek bachchi se chep ho Raha hai sale TU Bahar a Tere piche to jungli kutte chudungi mei.abey shakl Dekhi hai apni tune SADA hua papita lagta hai bilkul ?bhakkkk.?? — Samreen Samreen (@Samreen03432466) October 12, 2022

nakli admi Ek taraf Gutam ko bolta hai ki sumbul se dur rehna hai aur phir ye sab karta hai? hypocrite,worst man — ? (@BBNeLayaIdhar) October 13, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans felt that Sumbul Touqeer would do really well on the show. But her first week has been rather eventful. In fact, people have found her overhyped and disappointing. Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan has been supporting her from the outside. Also Read - Before Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16, THESE contestants made news for their shady past