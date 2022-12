Bigg Boss 16: Now it's that time in the show when every contestant will be seen getting extremely emotional and breaking down. In the latest promos of the show, we see how Shalin Bhanot is crying inconsolably after reading his dad's letter to him. It's just four weeks left and till now Shalin hasn't managed to make it on the winner's desired list while his father in the letter told him that he is the real winner and that made the actor cry and extremely emotional. Looking at Shalin the netizens expressed their sympathy and said that this is the first time he isn't looking fake and he should now start distancing himself from Tina Datta to save his game.

Yaaro ka yaar

Dost ke liye stand lena love it ?

One user said, " This guy is most misunderstood one. He is being tagged as fake n Tina played a nasty game. @shalinbhanot we are with you" Another user commented, " Bhai tina se dur ho jao usne tumhari game krb krdi hai". Meanwhile many felt that his crying is fake.

Tina Datta made her entry into the show for the second time after Shalin Bhanot pressed the buzzer to let her in. While Tina has been seen lashing out at Shalin for making her exit from the show for not pressing the buzzer at first. Tina is playing her game even more stringer after she has made her re-entry, while Shalin is roaming lost in the show.

We wonder f this letter from his father will bring any change in Shalin's game as he should change his track and unfollow Tina and start the new game plan.