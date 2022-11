Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has become the subject of trolls. This has happened after his incessant chicken rant. It seems he has a health issue for which he needs to consume 250 gms of protein daily. Bigg Boss 16 makers have been providing it to him on a daily basis but he has had may fights on the same issue. Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot have been having many verbal spars inside the house. The Bigg Boss 16 contestants want to have a physical brawl. Shalin Bhanot has been referring to him as Janani, Auraat and Kamzor. Gautam Vig has also responded on it.

Many celebs like Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia and Kushal Tandon have called out Shalin Bhanot. In fact, Kushal Tandon said he did like to have a fight with him. Gauahar Khan said that it is degrading to see women being referred to as the weaker sex on the show. Now, Urvashi Dholakia has called out Shalin Bhanot. This is what she tweeted...

Mr.SHALIN BHANOT.. I’m a WOMAN.

That’s all I have to say! @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 tum bas chicken khao,Women have work to do ! — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 15, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 contestant said it was unthinkable to see how Shalin Bhanot referred to women as the weaker sex. He said a woman who brings life into this world is the strongest.

They way Shalin Said to Gautam “Khamzor Aurat”seriously not done! Any by the way Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti!They are stronger then all of us men put together!They carry a child for 9 months men couldn’t even imagine! They are the most strongest in every way! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 15, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 contestants however have not create an issue on it. Most of the fights inside the house are on kitchen duties and ration. In fact, items like aata, chicken, sugar etc have been big issues for them.