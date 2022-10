Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to impress viewers with its gifts and controversies. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot passed remarks on Soundarya Sharma's clothes. Soundarya took this as a joke, but it seems as if Gautam lost his calm at the same. Soundarya told Gautam that she did not realize that she had worn Calvin Klein which Shalin noticed. Later, Shalim told Tina and Soundarya that he remembers a joke which is below the belt. Tina forced him to tell the joke. Shalin then says that he always liked this brand. Soundarya and Tina were all smiles after listening to the joke. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's rude behaviour with the doctor upsets netizens; ask, 'Does he even know the full form of MBBS' [Watch Video]

Later, Soundarya and Gautam Vig spoke their hearts out about their emotions while they spoke about Shalin's joke. Gautam told Soundarya to take a stand and that she should firmly tell Shalin that she does not like it. Gautam later tells Soundarya that Shalin's intentions may not be right, but she must stop him from flirting.

Soundarya and Gautam even speak about Shalin's kiss. Gautam tells Soundarya to refrain from indulging in such antics. Later, Soundarya was seen trying to patch up with MC Stan and tells him that she is not sure whether Gautam and Shalin are playing games or they have a true friendship bond towards her. Well, Gautam has a liking towards Soundarya, but the latter finds him as a good friend. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, , Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejitaa Dee, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakare, , Shalin Bhanot and Gori Nagori are trying their level best to entertain their fans with their antics.