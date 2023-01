Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta had a massive fight in last night's episode where both the actors slammed each other and went deep down personal. Shalin attacked Tina's character, and later Tina was too seen bringing out his personal talks with her over his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur. The fight turned dirty and nasty. After the fight, Shalin was seen confessing to Shiv Thakare that this Tina was the one who destroyed his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan by putting in his mind that there is something and that she feels for him where it was NOTHING!

Sumbul Touqeer fans are haling Shalin for finally speaking the truth and are saying now they are in sukoon. Sumbul from day one mentioned that she only respects Shalin and has no feelings for him like it was portrayed, but finally, truth prevails and it's out.

Tina is always shown wrong in the eyes of sumbul ?? This girl broke their friendship ???#ShalinIsTheBoss #ShalinBhanot? #SumbulTouqeerKhan @BhanotShalin pic.twitter.com/YTIov3ybZz — Sneha goyal ? (@sneha_goyal2004) January 19, 2023

rangu bahu’s so triggered that Sumbul not clarifying anything…………??? meanwhile Sumbul : ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ “i don’t care, keep my name out of your mouth.” YASS QUEEN @TouqeerSumbul #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 #SumbulSquad pic.twitter.com/ncZpIO44wY — k. (@karishmaokay) January 18, 2023

Sumbul>>>> PCC When whole Twitter is appreciating Sumbul for her improved game,these 2 intelligent contestant are still in bubble.. "SUMBUL AT 14" ??#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/v3xx9TVMfk — Crazy zoe (@sam87487040) January 18, 2023

Sumbul has slowly emerged as the strongest contestant and the way she is playing with her personality intact, fans are loving it and claim that now she truly deserves to win the show. Having said that going by the latest episode will Sumbul and Shalin rekindle? However, Sumbul has refused to be friends with Shalin again like we witnessed in the previous episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer; whom do you support in the TTFW argument? Vote Now