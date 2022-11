Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to entertain its viewers with their constant fights and aruguments. The constant urge of falling in love has left fans shocked. In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is seen ranting once again to Bigg Boss to provide him with 250 grams of chicken. In the latest episode, Gautam and were seen fighting over the accusations made by Bigg Boss and other members of the house over their relationship. These contestants called their bond fake and said that they are together for the cameras. Between all this, Shalin was seen once again requesting Bigg Boss to provide him with chicken.

Shalin along with Tina Datta requests Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house and says that he needs to have chicken 3 times a day. Shalin was called by Bigg Boss to the confession room wherein the latter says that they have no plans to keep him hungry purposely, but they have already sent lots of chicken which can be used for the entire week. Bigg Boss even said that extra chicken will not be sent daily.

Archana Gautam gets irked with Shalin's act and requests Bigg Boss to send him home. She questions Shalin why he has come to the Bigg Boss house. She even says that in the market there are several actors and why did he come to the show.

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo -

Here's how netizens reacted to Shalin Bhanot's ranting -

Leaked Video - Shalin Bhanot with his chicken in his farm house ???? #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/wpuDBqEVrC — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 2, 2022

#ShalinBhanot mujhe lagta h ye banda chicken ? game khelne aaya h.....hdd hoti hai yr chicken ki lat aaj pehli baar maine dekha.....this is so irritating. #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — punit gumbar (@puneetgumbar) November 3, 2022

Lagta h #ShalinBhanot #Bb16 Mai sirf chicken ? khane aaye hai..Arey bhaya chicken ? k sath content bhi dena padta h , kya aapko 150gm chicken ? khane k baad bhi yaad nhi aata k kuch kar k bhi dikhana padega #BiggBoss16 — Rubeena Akhter Official (@rubytaurus21) November 3, 2022