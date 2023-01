Bigg Boss 16 will see one of the most heated fights on tonight's episode. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will have a ugly spat after he decides to choose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the captain. This means that she earns a direct Ticket To The Finale. Unless the makers decide to introduce one more twist on the show. Shiv Thakare will also vote for Nimrit as the captain. Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will lash out at Shalin Bhanot as a dogla person. They will say he has been bitching about Nimrit and now he takes a U-Turn and chooses her for captaincy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz and other contestants who were mocked for their educational qualifications

Tina Datta and he will fight it out. He will say that she has done nothing on the show except stick to the boys/men. Shalin will make a derogatory comment. Tina Datta will lose her cool and say that we cannot expect better from a man who did not care about the dignity of his wife, Dalljiet Kaur on national TV. She says she will slap him and walk out of the show this weekend. Fans of Shalin Bhanot have called her out saying that she is a hypocrite. They said that she has dragged in Dalljiet's name once again.

Jab ye ghatiya aurat bol chuki hain ki usko koi matlab nahi hain #ShalinaBhanot se toh isko kyu mirchi lag rahi hain wo kisi ko vi captain banaye,ye kaun hoti hain dogla bolne wali,aur thik bola sha ne ladko k agey piche hi toh dikhti hain hamesha aur chipki hui hi dikti hain — sanjana (@Sanjana12520246) January 17, 2023

Tina can go to any level dude..Kuch bhi bol deti We have seen how she went on sumbul dad...jabki sumbul ki galti thi bhi nhi..abt her dad actions#ShalinBhanot practically said wht we all saw...Stan and shiv se itnaa mitha banri...jabki coz of her..all dnt like to tlk with him — Jyoti ? (@Siddy_SidNaaz) January 17, 2023

It's Shalin's prerogative and decision to choose Nimmo captaincy, but what Tina has said is really below the belt. shame on you #tinaDutta ! Cheap Pathetic stoopest level crossed!

Shame on her!#shalinBhanot #shalinKiSena#bb16 promo pic.twitter.com/8l5t2xR7rH — Aujla Sahab ? (@aujlaSahab_) January 17, 2023

See how many lies hv been told in yesterday's episode! Tina & Pcc were telling everyone that #ShalinBhanot spoke abt #SoundaryaSharma 's clothes!

But in reality it was these two who did that in bathroom area! SUCH A LIAR!#ShivThakre #ShivThakre? #MCStan? #BiggBoss #BB16 pic.twitter.com/Sd8QlzBzHS — MJ (@muktajha09) January 17, 2023

EVICT #tinadutta urf daayan... don't promote fake woman who accused man for money....also she is married ? yaha natak karti h single hone ka....#salmaan plz through this kind of lady and fake feminist ki dukaan https://t.co/MobWzqvxO6 — Kd (SHALIN ❤️ BB16 ) LOVER (@sanaaaaa09) January 12, 2023

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot fight will also have a mention of Sumbul Touqeer. He will blame her for ruining his bond with the Imlie actress. We have to see how the house rallies behind the two.