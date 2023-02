Bigg Boss 16 has been one blockbuster season. The top five of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. Out of all these, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has the maximum number of celeb fans. Quite a few actors have said that she is the final contestant whom they are supporting in the season. They have been making vote appeals too for him. On the other hand, MC Stan has support from the entire desi hip hop community. From Badshah to Emiway Bantai and IKka, they are rooting for the rapper. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets solid support from fans at ground level; from LED vote appeals in restaurants to road rallies [View Pics]

Shalin Bhanot has been without much celeb support on the show. He has been called out on every weekend by Salman Khan. The actor has got a lot of criticism for the whole Tina Datta matter. Even the media asked him if he played a fake love angle on the show just to survive longer in the game. Now, actor Pearl V Puri has come out in support of him. The actor said that Shalin Bhanot and he have been friends for more than 15 years now. Take a look at his video vote appeal... Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the past, Nia Sharma, Ravi Kishan and the handsome Arjun Rampal also came out for Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fake ignorance about MC Stan's 'cheap' retort on the Chal Chal comment in front of the media?

Every promo of Bigg Boss 16 has revolved around Shalin Bhanot. The actor who is from Jabalpur has done a number of TV shows. There is buzz that he might join Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show in some days. Well, the hunk has made an impression as many people feel he has given the show his 100 per cent!