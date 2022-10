Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day after day. In the latest episode, you will see Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig fighting for the captaincy task after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia loses the captaincy. While this is the second time Nimrit lost her chains, for the first time Shalin Bhanot stood opposite her while fighting to win to be the next captain, but it was Shiv who played smart and made him lose by putting dumbbells weight on his basket during the captaincy task. And now the same task has been performed by Shiva in Gautam, while Shalin Bhanot is here to take his revenge, he carries a trolley that is Bigg Boss property to put on Shiv's head so that he lost. while Archana Gautam comes in the middle to stop him as it's a Bigg Boss property and he cannot use that in the task.

In the video, you can see Archana Gautam stopping Shalin Bhanot to not using the trolley and he gets aggressive with her and pushes her back.

while the other contestants get shell-shocked by this aggression of Shalin, Aachen claims that he has hit her and the captaincy task gets halted in the middle. We wonder if Bigg Boss will take any action against Shalin's aggression. Stalin Bhanot has come out as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house with his smartness, but this aggressive side of the actor might bring his past to the show. Reportedly his ex-wife Daljit Kaur got separated from him after he physically manhandled her many times, She claimed domestic violence against the Naagin actor and got divorced. Well, this isn't the first time the contestants in the house have turned aggressive during the tsk, earlier Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundrra and more too have shown their aggressive die in the show.