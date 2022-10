If you thought that there will be no drama in the Bigg Boss house then you are completely wrong. The latest episode of the controversial show was aired yesterday and it was totally entertaining as all the contestants came to support their favourite when the captaincy task was assigned. It was seen that Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare were in competition with one another as they both wanted to be the captain of Bigg Boss 16. Shalin Bhanot who was supporting his buddy Gautam Vig landed in a war of words with Archana Gautam. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Live updates: Tina Datta obsesses over Shalin-Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma calls Archana Gautam 'low mentality woman' and more

Things turned messier when Archana accused the actor of physical violence. She claimed that the actor pushed her pathetically when she stopped him from using the suitcase. Shalin wanted to add weight to Gautam's basket during the captaincy task. Archana and even removed their mics and expressed their anger over Shalin's reaction.

Post watching the episode, Gauahar Khan who was also a former Bigg Boss participant expressed her opinion related to the noise created by Shalin's behaviour. She said that she supported Shalin as he was not at all aggressive during the task is what she feels. A part of her tweet read that she does not like Shaleen but she feels that he was not aggressive as it was only a task. even supported the actor and said that Shalin has been her friend. He is calm and composed and is someone who will never lose his cool so punishment for him was not needed.

Watch tweets of Gauahar Khan-Nia Sharma.

Jisne aankhon se dekha hi nahi , woh decide kar raha hai , koi doshi hai . Task mein sab bhaagenge nahi , rokenge nahi ??? I don’t even like shaleen , but he was not aggressive at all . It was a task . What naatak yaar . Biggboss mein aayeein hain ya park mein ? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 10, 2022 Shalin’s a friend. Calm and composed. Knows his limits and definitely not someone that loses his cool easily.

Punishment wasn’t required.#ShalinBhanot

— NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 10, 2022

Post the new captaincy, even Gautam Vig accused Shalin of his behaviour and told him that he has broken the rules. Bigg Boss was seen announcing his decision and Bigg Boss revealed that Shalin's intention was to not hurt Archana, so he should not be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house.