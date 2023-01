Bigg Boss season 16 has been witnessing high-voltage drama between best friends who have turned foes now - Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. During a task, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia asks Shalin who according to him is the most irritating contestant in 's reality show. Shalin takes Tina's name and imitates her. This leaves Tina angry and she slams him for being disrespectful toward women. Archana jumps into the argument and tells Shalin that what Tina does with her friends is her personal thing and he should not imitate her. Later, Shalin goes ahead and mocks Tina. He tells her and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that they can anything and everything on national television. Tina slams him for his stetament. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary copies Sidharth Shukla; fans have a mixed reaction [VIEW TWEETS]

On the other hand, Shalin tells Tina that 'you aren’t even worth it baby' and things go wrong post this statement. Tina replies to him saying, 'I’m not your baby, ye sab gharpe jaak bol apne'. Priyanka also supports Tina during her fight with Shalin and stands strong with her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan full movie leaked online, Bigg Boss 16 contestants safe from elimination and more

Well, Shalin and Tina have been fighting ever since host Salman spoke about their fake relationship which has left everyone irked. Since then, Shalin and Tina have been at loggerheads. Shalin had even revealed that he has been going through anxiety and wants to leave the show midway. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star Rutuja Sawant says she has given 'zero contribution' to the show; questions, 'what potential she has?'

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Shiv got into an ugly spat in the last episode. Priyanka accused him of demeaning her character and also called his talks cheap. Shiv lost his calm at her and accused her of fake allegations.