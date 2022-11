Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is back and is on fire. In this coming episode, you all see the Imlie fame keeping her calm and maintaining her distance from Shalin Bhanot with whom she is apparently obsessed. In the latest promo, we see Shiv makes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the new captain of the house and Tina Datta who has been longing to become one loses her calm and gets irked by his decision and indulges in a huge fight with Nimrit. Tina is extremely upset with Shiva and even the netizens feel that it's biased to make Nimrit the captain and why Shiv is given the authority to choose the new captain without any task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reveals Fahmaan Khan and she will marry ONLY if

Watch the video of Tina Datta slamming Shiv Thakare for making Nimrit the new captain of the house.

Then comes the nomination task where the housemates nominate each other and give their reasons why they do not want them to stay in the house and why they aren't worthy. To not everyone's surprise, Shalin Bhanot nominated Sumbul and gave his reason for the incident that took place last week. Shalin lost his calm after Sumbul's father calls him and her Tina Datta kaminey and he kicks the sofa in ager and yells at Sumbul for not staying away from him despite his father coming and asking her twice.

Sumbul is not at all surprised by Shalin nominating her, but she still questions him if he is nominating her or her father. We saw Sumbul's father's disappointment after her daughter was called obsessed with Shalin and he slammed him and Tina both for putting his daughter in this situation. Sumbul has come out as the strongest contestant as she faced it all in the house but is still intact.