Bigg Boss 16's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. It was quite a boring episode with the tasks revolving around ration. MC Stan and Archana Gautam who had a major fight last night over the duties of the house were quite subdued today and didn't wholeheartedly participate in the tasks that took place in Bigg Boss 16 tonight. Bigg Boss slammed them both for their attitudes and cancelled the rest of the tasks giving them only one basket full of ration for the entire house. And now in the next episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary getting into a nasty fight.

Bigg Boss 16 upcoming episode promo

In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, we will see more takes taking place to secure ration for the week. And for the same, they will have to nominate one of the contestants. Right now, the nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and Sreejita De. They have to pick between ration and the nominated contestant.

As per the promo, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are ready to sacrifice their ration but don't want to be nominated. They refuse to put each other's boxes in the pit. Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam get mad at them for being so adamant.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot get into a nasty fight

When Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta refuse to nominate each other, Archana Gautam follows the suit and Bigg Boss punishes them and asks them to give back all the ration from inside the house. Later, when Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are discussing the whole scene, PCC lashes out at Shalin for playing at his convenience. He loses it and throws stuff. Priyanka slams him and asks him to throw tantrums in front of Tina and not her. Netizens are having a blast on the same.

Watch the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

Who do you think will leave the house from the nominated contestants this week?