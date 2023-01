In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan replaced host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar and was seen reprimanding Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for bullying Shalin Bhanot. Farah later reveals that Tina gets evicted from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik, Neha Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and more Bollywood celebs AWKWARD pictures will make you go ROFL

Well, in the promo, Shalin was seen dancing and singing after Tina gets evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Archana on the other hand gets annoyed with his behavior and questions his insensitivity. Shalin was seen sitting with Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan in the garden area wherein he was seen telling them about feeling content that Tina left 's reality show and that he can be finally free from all the drama. Shalin tells Shiv and MC Stan, 'pehle mein nah thodha ughhh aur abh mein acha behtar feel kar raha hoon'.

In the next clip, Shalin looks all happy and cheering post-Tina leaves the show and this makes Archana lose her calm. She tells Priyanka in the kitchen about how Shalin destroyed Tina and Soundarya Sharma's image in the game. Archana says, 'ek insaan ne un do logo ki image kharab karke bheja hain. Soundarya jabh gayi uski sheeja lekar gayi hai voh bahar aur tina ki bhi sheejha lekar gayi hain. Apni image acha bana raha hain oh bhai acha aadmi hain. Joh usne harkatey ki hain nah ek din usse khduse afsos hoga kyun kiya meine yeh sabh'. Post getting evicted from the show, Tina spoke about the state of trauma she was in when said that she is mean and the most hated girl on the show.