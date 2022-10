While there's no denying that the audience relishes controversies and quarrels in the Bigg Boss house, there's also no denying that every once in while, they get floored by a supremely emotional, truly heartfelt story that gets all Bigg Boss fans teary-eyed. One such anecdote was recently shared on Bigg Boss 16 by Shalin Bhanot while talking to fellow Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It's all the more touching to know that the centrepiece of this wonderful Bigg Boss 16 tale is a furry friend – Shalin Bhanot's dog swag – and once again highlights how an animal can absolutely change a human's life around for the better.

Shalin Bhanot talks about his dog and dark phase in the pandemic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

We have seen Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's flamboyant side in the house. We've also seen his serious dude, plus his romantic facet over the course of the show, hosted by Salman Khan. Now, we get to see his emotional side as Shalin got all nostalgic, pouring his heart out in a conversation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, where he can be seen opening up about his adopted dog, Swag, who he rescued during the pandemic. Watch the entertainment news video above...

In the footage we see an almost teary eyed Shalin who talks about rescuing a pet dog who was abandoned in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He goes on to say that if it wasn't for his dog that he now fondly calls Swag, he wouldn't be able to survive the pandemic. When Priyanka pushes him further to share his story, he confesses to be in a dark phase of his life when the Pandemic started. During the first lockdown when the restrictions were stringent, he sent in an ambulance & made arrangements for the dog to be brought home.

Shalin also said he was never an animal enthusiast to begin with but the fact of living all alone in his big Mumbai house had become very lonely so he got excited to have a new family member & found that in his new pet dog who was in a very poor health condition when brought home. The actor shared how he looked up on the internet for every minor detail & took it as a responsibility to heal his dog & raise him on his own.

Array