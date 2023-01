Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation in Bigg Boss 16 has been the highlight of the show. They started out as friends and then it appeared that they were a couple. They appeared to be more than just good friends. However, soon, their bond hit rock bottom. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were called out for having a 'fake relationship'. Now, they are enemies inside the house. Once again, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were caught fighting inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Selling newspapers, milk packets to winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2; a look at Shiv Thakare's rags to riches story

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta get into a fight

In the latest promo of the show, Bigg Boss assigns a new task to the contestants. They are supposed to name one contestant whom they find to be most irritating. As expected Shalin Bhanot names Tina Datta. He says that he finds the way she laughs at others very irritating. Then he made one gesture that left many shocked. He said that Tina Datta has started with a new thing - that is spanking her female friends. He showed in action with Shiv Thakare. This left Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Tina Datta extremely furious. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets physical with Shiv Thakare as she blocks his way; netizens slam her for playing woman card

Archana Gautam gets angry and says that it is their personal thing and Shalin has no right to highlight it so much. She says that he does not respect women and that he is a 'ghatiya insaan'. Tina Datta also slams Shalin Bhanot. Later, he calls her 'baby' and she asks him to not do so. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Sumbul Touqeer's father coming on Weekend Ka Vaar to Maheen's presence and extreme shortage of ration; here's what made the season different

Check out Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

While some are against Shalin Bhanot's statement, some are saying that he is back with a bang.

Shalin Bhanot is currently said to be going through anxiety inside the Bigg Boss 16. During the epiode, Shalin Bhanot confessed that he is now on medication to deal with issues and take care of his mental health.

Shalin Bhanot situation became worse due to Priyanka and Tina's constant bullying and he is also under medication Nimrit suggested him, to pray & meditate, to engage himself in his fav activity, be it working out, to try & convert his dark thoughts into happy thoughts. ? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 26, 2023

