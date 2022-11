In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer had the authority to deliver ration to either or Tina Datta. Sumbul chose to deliver Sajid Khan's ration and cancelled Tina Datta's reasoning that Tina is dominating and becomes bossy in the kitchen. Sumbuls' actions pissed Tina off and she complained to Shalin Bhanot about it.

Tina scolded Shalin for siding with Sumbul for every reason and now Sumbul is the one who chose not to deliver her ration. Shalin tried to convince her but Tina was not in a mood to listen to his justification about Sumbul.

Later, Sumbul walked up to Tina to clarify things between them, Shalin was also there to listen to what was happening. As Tina questioned Sumbul's actions against her, Shalin joined Tina and scolded Sumbul instead. Sumbul gets deeply shocked over Shalin's behaviour and she keeps staring at him.

In the upcoming episode, Shalin and Sumbul will be seen getting into an argument. Sumbul is seen in tears as she expresses her displeasure with Shalin and complaining about how he will always choose Tina over her. But Shalin is in no mood to entertain her. He shouts at her and tells her that she has reached till here only because of him.

Viewers are mad at Shalin's behaviour and they have been slamming him for treating Sumbul the wrong way. They also lauded Sumbul for taking the right stand against Shalin. Take a look.

I hate how #TinaDatta & #ShalinBanot keep dragging #SumbulTouqueerKhan name in every single conversation. Bar bar ek ladki ka naam kharab krhe ho bahar aaoge toh shayad tum dono ko jhute pade sabse phele #BB16 #BiggBoss16 @BeingSalmanKhan — Aisha B Tomar (@aishasinghtomar) November 7, 2022

Cant wait to see more side of this #SumbulTouqueerKhan 2.0 version. I’m totally loving this bold #SumbulTouqueerKhan who’s finally taking a stand for herself. More power to you?????? #BB16 #BiggBoss16 @BeingSalmanKhan — Aisha B Tomar (@aishasinghtomar) November 7, 2022

Sumbul took an excellent decision that exposed the wannabe kiddo kiddo old hag Tina. The house needs to crush the hoods of this hippocritical snake. She is a dogla from Bengal who isn't worth watching a minute..#SumbulTouqueerKhan — Sego Sanyasi (@SeyanaSannyasi) November 7, 2022

Palna hei kutta palo galatfahmi mat Palo usko tum dono ne Diwakar Rakha tha abb o khulkar bahar ayegi to Tum sab ki wat Laga kar rakh degi meri sherni hei fire Hein o ???#SumbulTouqueerKhan — ranakparvin Biswas (@RanakparvinB) November 7, 2022

#ShalinBanot : joh #SumbulTouqueerKhan yaha khadi hai uska 50% mere wajhse hain Bhai sahab pehle aap aapke reel life character se bahar toh aao fir dekho kon kya hain & hats off to #SumbulTouqueerKhan for choosing herself over such fake friendship???? #BB16 #Biggboss16 — Aisha B Tomar (@aishasinghtomar) November 7, 2022

