Bigg Boss 16 fans had varied reactions as 35 minutes of tonight's episode was dedicated to Shalin Bhanot. The TV hunk went to the confession room where he said he wanted to Bigg Boss for some time. He said he did not wish his conversation to be telecast. The Bigg Boss told him that was impossible. He told him that they would arrange a therapist/ psychiatrist for him if he had mental health issues. He said that the loneliness was playing with his mental health. He said that he felt that the laughter of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was constantly mocking him. If you are wondering then MG means minimum guarantee.

Shalin Bhanot also said that he sees himself as the winner of the show. He told the makers that he has fulfilled his MG and now wants to go home. They told him that as per the contract he has to stay on. Shalin Bhanot said he knew about the MG of all the contestants. He said that Soundarya Sharma came with a MG of two weeks while Sumbul Touqeer Khan had a MG of five weeks. He also said the astrologer was fake. This is how fans reacted to the same....

Sajid MG contract tak lekr Khatron ke Khiladi ki bi bezati krdi??#ShalinBhanot #BB16 — Akshansh??️ (@krazzy_akki) January 20, 2023

King @BhanotShalin is trending- the man who has the guts to talk back to Salman bhai.He is the man who creates a day of content on #BB16 with @BiggBoss himself while exposing BB with MG and other cans of worms! #ShalinBhanot jasia bhi ho he keeps audience glued to the screen! pic.twitter.com/RGsGHqEX4t — ?MAN-DEVILLE? (@23Mandeville) January 20, 2023

#ShalinBhanot ka face dekh ke bohot hasi aa rahi hai ??? he is going to lose his shit tomorrow jab usko pata chalega ye kya kya boli hai. Fir MG kya AG OG sab nikalega woh bahar #TinaDatta — ?Apoorva? (@apoorvastic) January 20, 2023

#ShalinBhanot threatening #BiggBoss to put down the camera otherwise he will reveal other contestant's MG contract?? Also he revealed that astrologer was a fraud. Mujhe Toh Shalin & BB ki convo interesting lagi..Apko aj ka episode kaisa laga #BiggBoss16 — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) January 20, 2023

#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta again made for each other. Yesterday she exposed the game plan while requesting BB not to telecast. While Shalin blackmailed #biggboss not to record otherwise, he'll reveal the MG of the other contestants. ?#BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare — ??? (@dyaiyer) January 20, 2023

I really cannot comprehend the conversation between shalin and bigg boss that they're telecasting. Dude he was disclosing about MG and contract and his future w the channel and what not ???#BB16 #ShalinBhanot — shubbu ✨ (@shubbutweets) January 20, 2023

Shalin Bhanot said that he is not worried about his physique. He said his mental health was affected. Shalin Bhanot said his whole body was hurting. He said he cannot stand the sight of Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.