Bigg Boss 16 house is a very unpredictable house. We are seeing Sajid Khan-Gautam Singh Vig's rivalry on the captaincy-ration fiasco to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam having a very nasty spat, MC Stan talking about Shiv Thakare with Gautam Vig and whatnot. There are also love angles, friendships forming, and breaking every day. And now, it seems Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's bond is on the verge of breakup. Yes, you read that right. At least, that's what the promo says.

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta friendship breaks?

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Shalin Bhanot asking Tina Datta to not play with him. He tells her that she spoke badly about him to others. Tina asks Shalin what has she said. Shalin brings up the old conversation about Tina talking to MC Stan and telling him that Shalin is not loyal. Tina says she never said that. Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan later join the conversation.

Tina is furious and says that he never spoke bad about her anywhere and taunts him saying that he has always been the good boy and she has always been the bad girl. Shalin asks Nimrit, Gautam and Sumbul if he ever badmouthed Tina to anyone. Tina interrupts and Shalin asks her to keep quiet. Tina Datta asks him to not talk to her like that. Shalin says he never spoke bad about her to anybody. Later, we see Tina agreeing that she talked about Shalin's loyalty towards her. Later, Shalin tells Tina that he is talking about gratitude and not comparison. But Tina is seen walking off. Shalin says if she cannot understand that thing then she can keep her attitude to herself.

Is this the end for Shalin and Tina? Or will they patch things up and begin a love story? We don't know the future but this is going to be a big trend in Entertainment News , it seems.

For the unversed, when Stan, Abdu-Sajid and Gautam were given the task to reshuffle the room, Tina spoke to Stan and said that Shalin is not loyal. Stan was shocked to the core. Later, Stan revealed the conversation to Shalin but he did not talk about it or made any issues. Recently, Bigg Boss asked housemates whether Shalin's behaviour when they jokingly announced Gautam's elimination was fake or honest in comparison with Sajid and Archana. Tina felt Shalin's reaction was fake as well.