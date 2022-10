Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing a lot of limelight these days. The Salman Khan-hosted TV show premiered a couple of days ago and has been making it to feed every hour. We have seen a lot of people bond inside the house. Be it Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Sajid Khan-Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma or Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The latter two have been growing closer every passing day. Shalin has even confessed his feelings to Tina. Their budding romance and love story have been the talk of the town for days now. But now their friendship seems going kaput. Yes, you read that right.

Is it the end of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship in Bigg Boss 16?

Well, in the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16 we saw the reshuffling of rooms taking place via a task. Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan already had rooms and had been given the opportunity to choose their room partners since they had won a lot of hearts on the show in the past week. Gautam is in the room for 2 MC stan is in the room for 3 and Sajid-Abdu together are in the room for 4. They have to choose between the housemates in style.

Shiv Thakare, the captain of Bigg Boss 16, has a discussion with MC Stan and Sajid Khan wherein he made some suggestions on whom they should take in their rooms. Shiv told MC to take Shalin Bhanot instead of Tina. When Tina and Stan later had a chat, the same was discussed and we saw Tina saying that Shalin can switch sides the next day. Shiv and Stan yet again have a talk wherein they both are shocked to hear Tina doubting Shalin. Shiv asks Stan to make his own decision and he chooses Shalin. We also saw Tina blaming Shalin saying that he made MC Stan pick him instead of her. There are breaks forming between their bond already. Some viewers had started shipping them together. There were various hashtags trending such as ShaNa. People suggested ShaTi and one of them suggested TiSha could be a better hashtag.

However, an ardent Shabir Ahluwalia and fan asked them to stay away from the hashtag saying it belongs to Sriti and Shabir for the last 8 years. Shabir and Sriti has had a loyal fanbase since the days.

#Tisha hashtag belong to sriti and shabir only thats also for 8years

how can you suggest a hastag which already be taken #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta — TiSha..... (@TishaParadise) October 18, 2022

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot fight in Bigg Boss 16

Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will Shalin Bhanot learning about Tina Datta's words from MC Stan. He is shocked beyond words. Later, when Shalin is having a fight with Gautam Vig over Sumbul Touqeer, Tina asks Shalin to keep her away from their fight. Shalin retorts he is not bothered about her at all. It seems their friends have gone kaput already.