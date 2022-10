Shalin Bhanot is slowly becoming the most talked about contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. And right now Miss India runner-up contestant Manya Singh's shocking revelation about the TV actor Shalin is leaving his fans and the viewers shell-shocked. Manya in the confession room revealed that Soundarya Sharma claims that Shalin touched her inappropriately Yes! In the last episode, we saw how Bigg Boss calls every contestant to gossip about any other constants they want in the confession room. One by one every contestant came and spoke about the contestants they don't like. Manya spoke about Soundarya that how she bonds with people who are in power.

Manya says that Soundarya who is bow bonding with Gautam Vig gave Shalin the first hint to flirt with her, but when she saw Gautam becomes the captain of the house, she made a U-turn to Gautam and now their romance has become the hot topic in the house. And she even convinced Gautam that Shalin kissed her on the cheeks which she found was inappropriate.

Manya says if Soundarya found Shalin's touching and kissing inappropriate like she told Gautam she should have taken the stand against it. If something like this similar would have happened to her, she would have taken the stand. Manya even alleged that Soundarya is the safest person and is being unreal in the house. Manya Singh was recently given the black mask in the house by the inmates as they found that she is not being visible in the house along with Sumbul Touqeer and now the girl is trying every bit to stay visible, but only time will tell if she manages to stay in the house or not. Meanwhile Shalin and Tina Datta have patched up the house and the viewers has labelled him desperate.